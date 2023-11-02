Customers will soon be allowed to shop and sip cocktails at Tysons mall

If you've ever wondered why you can't take your cocktail window-shopping, Tysons Corner Center has the perfect new combination for you.

The huge Virginia mall just introduced the “Shopping with a Twist” experience, which allows mall patrons to take drinks out of participating restaurants and drink them around the mall’s common area, plus in most stores.

Anyone 21 or older can purchase a drink in a disposable logo cup from local eateries and stroll through the mall. Look out for stores with “No alcohol past this point” signs on their doors and don’t try to carry your drink into a different restaurant.

The mall also makes it clear that outside alcohol is not permitted and cups without the special logo will be discarded.

The experience starts off with a boozy bang with the Sip and Shop Official Launch Event on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5-8 p.m. There will be special entertainment and drink specials throughout the center to kick off the new program.

The first 100 shoppers to arrive in the mall’s plaza for the event will receive a gift bag and $25 gift card for one of the participating restaurants.

For a list of participating restaurants and shops, check out the shopping center’s website.