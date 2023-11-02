Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Customers will soon be…

Customers will soon be allowed to shop and sip cocktails at Tysons mall

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

November 2, 2023, 2:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

If you’ve ever wanted to take your cocktail shopping, Tysons Corner Center has the perfect new combination for you.

The huge Virginia mall just introduced the “Shopping with a Twist” experience, which allows mall patrons to take drinks out of participating restaurants and drink them around the mall’s common area, plus in most stores.


Anyone 21 or older can purchase a drink in a disposable logo cup from local eateries and stroll through the mall. Look out for stores with “No alcohol past this point” signs on their doors and don’t try to carry your drink into a different restaurant.

The mall also makes it clear that outside alcohol is not permitted and cups without the special logo will be discarded.

The experience starts off with a boozy bang with the Sip and Shop Official Launch Event on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5-8 p.m. There will be special entertainment and drink specials throughout the center to kick off the new program.

The first 100 shoppers to arrive in the mall’s plaza for the event will receive a gift bag and $25 gift card for one of the participating restaurants.

For a list of participating restaurants and shops, check out the shopping center’s website.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

emily.venezky@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up