14-year-old arrested for shooting 19-year-old in Fairfax Co.

A 14-year-old has been arrested for shooting a 19-year-old in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Saturday.

Fairfax County police responded to reports of a shooting in Hybla Valley on Saturday evening, according to a news release.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm and lower body around 5 p.m. in the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old was walking to an apartment nearby when a 14-year-old boy approached him and shot him, police said.

A house nearby was also struck by a bullet in the shooting, which police do not believe was random.

Authorities extensively searched the area and did not find the suspect. He was found later after his mother was contacted by police and she brought the boy to the Mount Vernon Police Station, but the firearm was not recovered.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 5. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

A map of the shooting location is below.