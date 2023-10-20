ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR: Live Updates | Who's being allowed to leave Gaza? | Secretary of State heads to Israel | Unrest in Arab countries with relations to Israel | White House's anti-Islamophobia strategy
WATCH: Damage from water main break closes Kirby Road in McLean

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 20, 2023, 3:39 PM

A water main break flooded a roadway early Friday morning in McLean, Virginia, causing extensive road damage.

It happened before 5 a.m. Fairfax County police came to the scene at Kirby Road between Sugarstone Court and Claiborne Drive.

The road is expected to take several days to repair and drivers are advised to avoid the area, police said. The WTOP Traffic Center said it will continue to be closed through the weekend.

Below is a map where the water main break took place.

