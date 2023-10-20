WATCH: Damage from water main break closes Kirby Road in McLean

A water main break flooded a roadway early Friday morning in McLean, Virginia, causing extensive road damage.

It happened before 5 a.m. Fairfax County police came to the scene at Kirby Road between Sugarstone Court and Claiborne Drive.

Officers are on scene of a water main break in McLean. Both directions of Kirby Rd are closed between Sugarstone Ct and Claiborne Dr. Please avoid the area as repairs are made. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/Z3WaVUL9eZ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 20, 2023

The road is expected to take several days to repair and drivers are advised to avoid the area, police said. The WTOP Traffic Center said it will continue to be closed through the weekend.

Below is a map where the water main break took place.