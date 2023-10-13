Police: Teens suspected of Tysons mall carjacking threw liquid candy on driver, told him it was ‘acid’

A 14-year-old Maryland boy has been arrested after police say he and another young person carjacked a man's BMW from Tysons Corner Center.

A 14-year-old Maryland boy has been arrested after police say he and another young person carjacked a man’s BMW from Tysons Corner Center by threatening to throw “acid” on him that later turned out to be liquid sour candy.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a parking garage near the mall, according to a news release from the Fairfax County Police Department.

Police said the two juveniles approached the driver, who was sitting in a BMW X5, and knocked on his window. When the man got out of the car, they threatened to throw “acid” on him, police said. That’s when one of the suspects doused him with a green liquid and the other got in the car.

Both suspects then drove off in the BMW.

Fairfax County police said an off-duty D.C. police detective observed the vehicle fleeing and coordinated with the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland as the fleeing car entered that jurisdiction. Montgomery County police took one of the juvenile suspects into custody.

The other suspect is still at large.

Police said the green liquid was later determined to be liquid sour candy.