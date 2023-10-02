Live Radio
Man arrested in death of Fairfax Co. woman found in tent at Burke Lake

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 2, 2023, 2:12 PM

A man has been arrested in the death of a Virginia woman found inside a tent in a Fairfax County park over the weekend.

Police had earlier called Rami El Sayed a “person of interest” in the death of Cara Abbruscato, 40, of Fairfax. He was arrested Monday in New Jersey on a charge of second-degree murder, and will be extradited to Northern Virginia, police announced on social media.

Police were called Saturday afternoon to Burke Lake Park in Fairfax Station and found Abbruscato’s body inside a makeshift tent. Police said there was trauma to her upper body. The medical examiner will confirm how she died.

Before the arrest Monday, Fairfax County police asked the community for help in finding El Sayed. Police are also asking anyone to come forward if they were at the park between Sept. 19 and Sept. 30 and noticed the tent.

The body of a Fairfax County woman is found inside a tent in Burke Lake Park. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)

Anyone with information should call police at 866-411-TIPS (8477)

Below is the area where Abbruscato was found.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

