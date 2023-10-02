Fairfax Co. police seek person of interest after woman found dead in tent at Burke Lake

Police found 40-year-old Cara Abbruscato of Fairfax dead inside a tent at Burke Lake Park campgrounds on Saturday.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are looking for a ‘person of interest’ after a woman was discovered dead at Burke Lake Park campgrounds.

In a news release, police said that around 3:09 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Burke Lake Park at 7315 Ox Road in Fairfax Station after receiving a 911 call.

On the scene, officers found 40-year-old Cara Abbruscato of Fairfax dead inside of a tent.

Police said that during the initial investigation, the Chief Medical Examiner’s office determined there was evidence of “trauma to the upper body.” Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel said she died on the scene.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Detectives from Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau Homicide Unit are currently seeking Rami El Sayed, a person of interest in the case. No indication of his relationship to the deceased was released.

A photo of El Sayed can be seen on the Fairfax County police’s website.

In addition, police are asking members of the public to come forward if they were at the Burke Lake campgrounds between Sept. 19 and Sept. 30 and noticed “a makeshift tent.”

Fairfax County police is asking anyone with information to call their Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, or leave a tip anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone (1-866-411-TIPS).

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.