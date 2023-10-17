Fairfax Co. police make arrest in vehicle break-in, package theft cases

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested a suspect believed to be connected to a series of burglaries in the area.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested a suspect believed to be connected to a series of burglaries in the area earlier this month.

Ajohnny Jordan, 20, of Herndon, was arrested Friday and has been charged with two counts of petit larceny and two counts of possession of burglarious tools, Fairfax County police said in a news release.

Police said a suspect broke into several vehicles and stole packages from front porches around Reston and Fair Oaks between Oct. 3 and 4.

On Oct. 9, police released surveillance photos of a man around 18 to 25 years old seen traveling on an orange bicycle and sought the public’s help in identifying him.

A tip from a community member helped lead police to Jordan, according to the release.

Jordan is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Below is a map of where police said the crimes took place: