‘Bird bandit’: Man with 3 parrots suspected of robbing customer at Fairfax Co. McDonald’s

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 23, 2023, 6:23 PM

Fairfax County, Virginia, police release photos of a suspected believed to have robbed a man on Aug. 23, 2023. (Courtesy, Fairfax County Police)
Police in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, are looking out for a suspect — likely to stand out in a crowd for more than one reason — who they said robbed a victim with a knife Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 8 a.m. at a McDonald’s in the area of 6100 Arlington Boulevard. The victim told police that a man displayed a knife and robbed him.

The man is described as between 28 to 32 years old and has tattoos. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the suspect as wearing a black cowboy hat with two parrots, a patterned shirt, and a third parrot on the shoulder.

The suspect, who police have described as the “bird bandit,” left the area in a blue Ford SUV, Fairfax County police said.



Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s investigation division at 703-256-8035. You can also anonymously leave a tip with Crime Solvers online or by phone at 866-411-8477.

