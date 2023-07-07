Man killed by longtime friend in Fairfax Co. parking garage shooting after argument, police say

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating what led to a shooting at a parking garage that killed a 37-year-old man Thursday night.

Major Stokes, 40, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in a commission of a felony.

According to police, officers responded to the top floor of a parking garage along Launders Street in the Arrowbrook Centre in Herndon just after 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found Robert Fisher, who lived in the area, with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Despite lifesaving efforts, he died at the scene, police said.

In a news conference Friday morning, Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis said the first 911 call came from Fisher’s daughter, a child, who was nearby and “heard the shots.”

Davis added that while officers began canvassing the scene, they received a second 911 call — this time from Stokes, who told the 911 dispatcher that he was involved with the shooting. Police went to his location and took him into custody without incident.

The shooting was caused by a dispute between both men, Davis said, adding that Fisher was a “longtime friend” of Stokes.

Stokes remains in custody.

Police initially reported that the shooting involved two brothers following an argument. Davis said police are still investigating the case.

“The circumstances are kind of still being sorted out right now, it was just a few hours ago,” Davis said.

The handgun used to shoot Fisher has not yet been recovered.

Police are still searching the area for the weapon, and they are asking community members to call 911 immediately if they have any leads on its location.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

