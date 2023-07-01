Fairfax Co. school employee charged with possession of child sexual abuse material

Fairfax County officers arrested Aaron Matthew Betts, 32, Friday after an anonymous tip was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March.

An employee of the public school system in Fairfax County, Virginia, was arrested on Friday and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material.

Aaron Matthew Bett’s arrest comes months after an anonymous tip was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March alleging a video with abusive content had been uploaded online, Fairfax County police said.

The 32-year-old has been with Fairfax County Public Schools since September 2021, according to a Fairfax County Police Department news release. Police did not disclose Betts’ current employment status.

“[He] served in roles to include working with the intramural sports program,” the department said.

Officials believe the material came from the internet and that no FCPS students were involved in the incident. However, the department said it would continue investigating Betts to ensure the community’s safety.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the department at 703-246-7800 or to submit tips anonymously to Fairfax County Crime Solvers.

The arrest comes almost a year after the county underwent public scrutiny for employing a convicted sex offender as a middle school counselor.

An investigation found Fairfax County Schools was unaware of his arrests after emails between Chesterfield police bounced back. The man remained employed by the school for 20 months, according to district documents.

WTOP reached out to the school system for comment but did not hear back ahead of this article’s publication.

