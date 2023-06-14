Live Radio
Reported abduction attempt in Fairfax Co. as 10-year-old child grabbed near elementary school

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

June 14, 2023, 2:29 PM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they are investigating after a man reportedly grabbed a child near an elementary school Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, police call it an attempted abduction.

It happened on Morning View Lane near Island Creek Elementary School about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said. A 10-year-old child was walking near the school to go a playground when the man reportedly tried to grab the child by the arm, according to the news release.

The child was able to pull away and run back to the school, police said.

K-9 units and a police helicopter scoured the area, but the man wasn’t found. Police said officers from the Franconia District will have an increased presence in the neighborhood, and they asked residents to review home surveillance cameras.

The suspect was described as a Black man, about 40 years old, who is about 6 feet tall, thin and bald.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

