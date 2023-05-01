Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 1 killed, 1 injured…

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Bailey’s Crossroads; Fairfax Co. police release suspect photos

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

May 8, 2023, 7:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they are trying to identify a suspect involved in a shooting near a Bailey’s Crossroads restaurant that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Sunday morning.

In a news release, Fairfax County police said around 2:19 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Build America Plaza parking lot in the 3800 block of South George Mason Drive.

On the scene, officers found “two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.”

Both victims were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries where one man, now identified as 24-year-old Maurice Anderson of D.C., died of his wounds. The other victim remains hospitalized, according to an update from police just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the victims and the alleged shooter had been at a restaurant in the plaza prior to the shooting. Later, after an argument broke out in the parking lot, police said the suspect fired multiple rounds, which struck the two victims.

The suspect was seen entering a vehicle and leaving the area, according to police. Detectives have shared photos of the suspected shooter.

An investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact them at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through by phone at 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up