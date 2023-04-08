Fairfax Co. farmers markets start up new season for fresh, locally grown foods

Farmers markets in Fairfax County, Virginia, are ready for a new season of offering fresh and healthy foods to D.C. area residents, starting April 19.

The Fairfax County Park Authority said they would host 10 markets.

It’s an opportunity for residents to find a range of “fresh and locally grown produce, delicious baked goods, prepared foods and family friendly market activities, including live musical performances,” the Park Authority said in a news release.

Check out the market schedule of times and locations:

Wednesdays

McCutcheon/Mount Vernon: April 19 to Dec. 20, from 8 a.m. to noon at Sherwood Regional Library in Alexandria.

April 19 to Dec. 20, from 8 a.m. to noon at Sherwood Regional Library in Alexandria. Oak Marr: May 3 to Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Oak Marr Recreation Center in Oakton.

May 3 to Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Oak Marr Recreation Center in Oakton. Wakefield: May 3 to Oct. 25, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wakefield Park in Annandale.

Thursdays

Annandale: May 4 to Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon at Mason District Park.

May 4 to Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon at Mason District Park. Herndon: May 4 to Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Old Town Herndon, near the Red Caboose.

Fridays

McLean: May 5 to Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at Lewinsville Park.

May 5 to Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at Lewinsville Park. Kingstowne: May 5 to Oct. 27, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Giant parking lot of Kingstowne Towne Center.

Saturdays

Burke: April 22 to Dec. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Burke Centre VRE parking lot.

April 22 to Dec. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Burke Centre VRE parking lot. Reston: April 30 to Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to noon at Lake Anne Village Center.

Sundays