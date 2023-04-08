EASTER & PASSOVER: Holy Week around the world | Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | Easter spending expected be record breaking | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Fairfax Co. farmers markets start up new season for fresh, locally grown foods

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

April 8, 2023, 8:47 PM

Farmers markets in Fairfax County, Virginia, are ready for a new season of offering fresh and healthy foods to D.C. area residents, starting April 19.

The Fairfax County Park Authority said they would host 10 markets.

It’s an opportunity for residents to find a range of “fresh and locally grown produce, delicious baked goods, prepared foods and family friendly market activities, including live musical performances,” the Park Authority said in a news release.

Check out the market schedule of times and locations:

Wednesdays

  • McCutcheon/Mount Vernon: April 19 to Dec. 20, from 8 a.m. to noon at Sherwood Regional Library in Alexandria.
  • Oak Marr: May 3 to Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Oak Marr Recreation Center in Oakton.
  • Wakefield: May 3 to Oct. 25, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wakefield Park in Annandale.

Thursdays

  • Annandale: May 4 to Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon at Mason District Park.
  • Herndon: May 4 to Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Old Town Herndon, near the Red Caboose.

Fridays

  • McLean: May 5 to Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at Lewinsville Park.
  • Kingstowne: May 5 to Oct. 27, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Giant parking lot of Kingstowne Towne Center.

Saturdays

  • Burke: April 22 to Dec. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Burke Centre VRE parking lot.
  • Reston: April 30 to Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to noon at Lake Anne Village Center.

Sundays

  • Lorton: May 7 to Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lorton VRE Station parking lot.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

