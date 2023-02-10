Nasty norovirus making kids, teens sick in DC region

Fairfax County, Virginia's health department warned that the norovirus is hitting the D.C. region hard, and it's making kids very sick.

Having a Super Bowl party this weekend? Well, hosts may want to reconsider. Fairfax County, Virginia’s health department warned that the norovirus is hitting the D.C. region hard, and it’s making kids very sick.

The gastrointestinal virus, which usually lasts one to three days, is most commonly spread by touching a contaminated surface, such as a doorknob, countertop or light switch, and then touching your mouth.

It can spread even more easily at a party with people who are sharing snacks.

Fairfax County doctors reported a majority of cases in 2- to 4-year-olds and teens specifically, according to Lucy Caldwell, with the Fairfax County Health Department. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an uptick in reported norovirus cases nationwide.

Symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. Patients can also experience body aches, fever and headaches.

The health department recommended those who do get sick to isolate and try to stay hydrated by taking small sips of water throughout the day. It also said families should encourage frequent hand washing at home, wash any produce, disinfect surfaces and launder any soiled clothes on hot.