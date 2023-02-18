Live Radio
Hate flyers discovered in multiple McLean neighborhoods

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 18, 2023, 10:28 PM

Dozens of hateful flyers were found scattered around neighborhoods in McLean, Virginia, on Thursday, Fairfax County police say.

On the morning of Feb. 16, Fairfax County police said officers responded to a number of reports of suspicious flyers presenting “bias material.”

Police did not share a description of the flyers in a news release on the incident, but did say residents in West McLean neighborhoods reported “sealed plastic bags containing a propaganda flyer weighted with bird seed.”

Police said they found 40-50 flyers randomly distributed around the neighborhoods and officers are investigating where the flyers came from.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 703-556-7750. Anyone who believes they were a hate crimes victim can contact 703-691-2131.

