Fairfax Co. police: Teen stabbed mother’s boyfriend to stop assault

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say a teen fatally stabbed his mother’s boyfriend Sunday night to stop him from assaulting her — and detectives are now investigating whether it was a “justifiable homicide.”

Officers were called to an apartment on Janna Lee Avenue near Huntley Meadows Park in Mount Vernon just before 10 p.m. Sunday for the report of a stabbing. They found 32-year-old Marcus Roberson, of D.C., suffering stab wounds to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a news release Monday, police said they have determined Roberson was visiting the home “when a verbal argument escalated into an assault.” The teen told officers he stabbed Roberson to stop him from assaulting his mother, according to police.

The teen has not been identified, and police have not provided his exact age.

Police said there were three other children inside the apartment at the time who were unharmed. The teen’s mother was treated at the scene for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Detectives interviewed the teen Sunday night and then released him back to his mother. He has not been charged.

Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and to collect evidence to determine the circumstances that led up to the stabbing.

“Detectives are investigating the possibility this is a justifiable homicide,” police said in the news release.

Police will consult with the Office of the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.