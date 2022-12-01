Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Traditional snow days or…

Traditional snow days or virtual learning: What will FCPS do this year?

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

December 1, 2022, 8:12 AM

Kids, get the sleds ready. The first five inclement weather days for Fairfax County Public Schools this school year will be traditional snow days.

Virginia’s largest school system said weather procedures will stay the same as last year.

After the district uses those five days, future snow days may be unscheduled virtual learning days with live instruction.

Fairfax County spans 400 square miles, and the school system tries to make decisions the night before a possible snow day, but that can’t always happen when conditions change.

If conditions change overnight, the school superintendent usually makes a decision by 4:30 a.m.

Watch the video to see how FCPS decides whether to close schools:

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

