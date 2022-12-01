Traditional snow days or virtual learning: What will FCPS do this year?

The first five inclement weather days for Fairfax County Public Schools this school year will be traditional snow days.

Kids, get the sleds ready. The first five inclement weather days for Fairfax County Public Schools this school year will be traditional snow days.

Virginia’s largest school system said weather procedures will stay the same as last year.

After the district uses those five days, future snow days may be unscheduled virtual learning days with live instruction.

Fairfax County spans 400 square miles, and the school system tries to make decisions the night before a possible snow day, but that can’t always happen when conditions change.

If conditions change overnight, the school superintendent usually makes a decision by 4:30 a.m.

Watch the video to see how FCPS decides whether to close schools: