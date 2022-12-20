MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Oh the drama: Police…

Oh the drama: Police apprehend stray llama in Fairfax Co. (video)

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

December 20, 2022, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Authorities caught a stray llama after a frenetic foot chase Sunday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

It took a few officers, including animal protection police, to catch the much-larger, much-stronger and much-faster llama.

The county’s Police Department posted the video on social media.

Authorities say it all happened Sunday night, when someone saw the llama near the intersection of Fairfax County Parkway and Popes Head Road. Police were then alerted.

“After eluding our officers, the llama was found in a backyard and safely taken,” Fairfax County police wrote on Facebook.

The llama is now in custody at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. The llama has not been charged with any crime, but the shelter would like to hear from you if you’re her legal guardian.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up