Oh the drama: Police apprehend stray llama in Fairfax Co. (video)

Authorities caught a stray llama after a frenetic foot chase Sunday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

It took a few officers, including animal protection police, to catch the much-larger, much-stronger and much-faster llama.

The county’s Police Department posted the video on social media.

Authorities say it all happened Sunday night, when someone saw the llama near the intersection of Fairfax County Parkway and Popes Head Road. Police were then alerted.

“After eluding our officers, the llama was found in a backyard and safely taken,” Fairfax County police wrote on Facebook.

The llama is now in custody at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. The llama has not been charged with any crime, but the shelter would like to hear from you if you’re her legal guardian.