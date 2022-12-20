MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Low turnout so far…

Low turnout so far as voters replace Fairfax Co. delegate who resigned

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

December 20, 2022, 11:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Turnout has been low during the early voting period in Fairfax County, Virginia, as voters choose a candidate to replace Mark Keam, the longtime Democratic state delegate who resigned in September.

Keam represented the 35th District of the House of Delegates, including the areas of Tysons, Vienna, Dunn Loring and Oakton. He resigned to take a job in the Biden administration.

Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are running for the chance to succeed him.

“We mailed out 5,426 ballots primarily because they are individuals who are on the permanent absentee list,” said Fairfax County General Registrar Eric Spicer. “Of the ballots we’ve mailed, we’ve had 1,511 ballots returned.”

In addition to the mailed ballots, Spicer said, only 86 people have voted in-person.

“So far we’ve had very low turnout,” said Spicer.

The election is being held under the boundaries for the 35th District as established before redistricting.

“I am not a professional politician, and I don’t intend to become one,” Baroudi said on her website, describing her candidacy. “I am a mother, an active citizen, a neighbor and a friend.”

Baroudi said that she was running because she cares “about the future.”

“Our schools are not safe and seem to be more committed to indoctrinating children rather than teaching them important life skills like reading, writing and math,” Baroudi said. “Our taxes discourage enterprise and our government regulations discourage innovation.”

Seibold described herself as a “leader in her community” who has “volunteered in a number of capacities” including with the Vienna Elementary School PTA, the Northern Virginia Community College Advisory Board and the Virginia Council on Women.

“In 2015, Holly launched the non-profit organization, BRAWS, to help women and girls obtain menstrual supplies and undergarments,” according to Seibold’s website. “Through her advocacy efforts, women and girls in schools, shelters, and prisons/jails throughout Virginia can now access supplies free of charge and tax-free.”

Early voting started Nov. 23; Election Day is Jan. 10.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up