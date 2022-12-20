Low turnout so far as voters replace Fairfax Co. delegate who resigned

Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are running for the chance to succeed longtime Democratic delegate Mark Keam.

Turnout has been low during the early voting period in Fairfax County, Virginia, as voters choose a candidate to replace Mark Keam, the longtime Democratic state delegate who resigned in September.

Keam represented the 35th District of the House of Delegates, including the areas of Tysons, Vienna, Dunn Loring and Oakton. He resigned to take a job in the Biden administration.

“We mailed out 5,426 ballots primarily because they are individuals who are on the permanent absentee list,” said Fairfax County General Registrar Eric Spicer. “Of the ballots we’ve mailed, we’ve had 1,511 ballots returned.”

In addition to the mailed ballots, Spicer said, only 86 people have voted in-person.

“So far we’ve had very low turnout,” said Spicer.

The election is being held under the boundaries for the 35th District as established before redistricting.

“I am not a professional politician, and I don’t intend to become one,” Baroudi said on her website, describing her candidacy. “I am a mother, an active citizen, a neighbor and a friend.”

Baroudi said that she was running because she cares “about the future.”

“Our schools are not safe and seem to be more committed to indoctrinating children rather than teaching them important life skills like reading, writing and math,” Baroudi said. “Our taxes discourage enterprise and our government regulations discourage innovation.”

Seibold described herself as a “leader in her community” who has “volunteered in a number of capacities” including with the Vienna Elementary School PTA, the Northern Virginia Community College Advisory Board and the Virginia Council on Women.

“In 2015, Holly launched the non-profit organization, BRAWS, to help women and girls obtain menstrual supplies and undergarments,” according to Seibold’s website. “Through her advocacy efforts, women and girls in schools, shelters, and prisons/jails throughout Virginia can now access supplies free of charge and tax-free.”

Early voting started Nov. 23; Election Day is Jan. 10.