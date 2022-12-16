MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
16-year-old boy faces gun charges after Tysons Corner incident

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

December 19, 2022, 10:27 PM

A teenage boy faces a long list of gun charges after an incident at Tysons Corner Center mall in Virginia.

Police in Fairfax County chased who they believed were three men — wanted for questioning in a robbery in Arlington County — throughout parts of the mall on Sunday night.

One man got away, while two others were arrested. Of the two arrested was a 16-year-old boy from Centreville.

He is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of justice, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a person underage.

His name will not be released to the public to ensure his safety as a minor, police said.

The chase prompted a scare of a possible shooting inside the mall, with shoppers running for the exits and posting on social media that there was a shooting. No shots were ever fired.

Kyle Cooper

