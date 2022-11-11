ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Man accused of shooting, killing dog near playground in Fairfax Co. apartment complex

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

November 11, 2022, 2:46 PM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said a man is in custody after fatally shooting a dog in a Centreville apartment complex courtyard.

The shooting happened near a playground on Connor Drive just south of I-66 at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said it appears the man shot the dog after having an argument with another man, then ran to a nearby apartment, where he surrendered.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian but died, according to police.

Detectives on the scene Friday have been interviewing potential witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police have not yet named the suspect or announced any charges.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

