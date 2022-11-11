Man accused of shooting, killing dog near playground in Fairfax Co. apartment complex

Police in Fairfax County said a man is in custody after fatally shooting a dog in a Centreville apartment complex courtyard.

The shooting happened near a playground on Connor Drive just south of I-66 at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said it appears the man shot the dog after having an argument with another man, then ran to a nearby apartment, where he surrendered.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian but died, according to police.

Detectives on the scene Friday have been interviewing potential witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police have not yet named the suspect or announced any charges.