Fairfax County schools instructional assistant charged with embezzlement from Target

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

November 29, 2022, 9:43 PM

An instructional assistant at Eagle View Elementary School in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been arrested on a charge with felony embezzlement from her part-time job at Target.

Denise Pitkin-Tilson, 55, of Chantilly, is accused of stealing more than $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from the Target store in Chantilly.

“This individual is currently on administrative leave,” according to a Fairfax County Public Schools statement emailed to WTOP.

Pitkin-Tilson, who worked as a part-time cashier, was suspected of theft and recorded at the store for more than a month, according to a news release from Fairfax County police.

“She was seen embezzling money from registers, as well as stealing gift cards and merchandise,” the release said. “FCPD was called at 7:52 p.m. on Monday by a loss prevention officer at the store at 14391 Chantilly Crossing Lane. The Target officer received notice from headquarters that the store was missing money at the end of Pitkin-Tilson’s shift.”

Pitkin-Tilson was arrested and released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

Detectives want to hear from anyone with information related to this case or possibly related to others. The number to call is 703-246-7800.

