Fairfax Co. high school student accused of stabbing another student in bathroom

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

November 2, 2022, 4:52 PM

A Fairfax County, Virginia, high school student is in custody after allegedly stabbing another student inside a school bathroom, Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis said Wednesday.

Davis said the incident, during which a 15-year-old student was stabbed by another student, occurred at Mount Vernon High School.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries, Davis said.

In a letter to families, school Principal JoVon Rogers said the student responsible for the stabbing initially left the building after the incident.

The suspect is now in custody, Davis said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

