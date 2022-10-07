‘What a day this was’: 1 arrested after firing shots at police during chase through Northern Virginia

A person who police say fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Virginia is in custody.

It ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said that a person jumped out of a car following a crash and started firing at police who were following. Police identified the man as 27-year-old Ricardo Singleton.

But the chain of events that ended in Fairfax County actually started Thursday morning in Arlington County. Around 9 a.m. at 1400 North Courthouse Road, the man in a car motioned to Arlington County Sheriff’s deputies to come over. When the deputies came over, they saw that he had a firearm.

That’s when the man drove away, Arlington County police Chief Charles Penn said in a news conference Thursday night.

The deputies got in their vehicle and found Singleton in a nearby garage, where Penn said the man mentioned “something about needing help.” They saw that he had a firearm once again.

Singleton then drove off and then got into a hit-and-run, Penn said. The deputies worked to identify the driver and get warrants for eluding police, brandishing and the hit-and-run.

Throughout the day, law enforcement kept looking for the man and just after 7:30 p.m., officers found him in the area of George Mason Drive and Columbia Pike, where they tried to stop him. When Singleton did not stop, that’s when officers pursued him. During the chase, Penn said the man discharged his firearm at the officers.

With police in pursuit, Singleton entered Fairfax County.

“What a day this was that began in Arlington County and concluded just behind me,” Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis said Thursday night.

Davis said that when Singleton stopped his car in the middle of the intersection near Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road and took off running, he also took out his firearm and “recklessly fired several rounds” at Arlington and Fairfax County police and Virginia State Police troopers.

Police found a “semi-automatic with an extended magazine” at the scene. One Fairfax County police officer discharged his weapon, and this will be reviewed, Davis said.

“It’s an absolute miracle that no one was struck, killed or injured” during the two shootings in Arlington and Falls Church, Davis said, describing the area of the second shooting as lined with restaurants and gas stations. The second shooting happened “early enough in the night that there were pedestrians walking around,” he said.

“Several citizens were in harm’s way,” Davis said.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper, who reported from the scene, said there were bullet holes at the gas station pumps nearby. Singleton struck several cars while he was being pursued, and Davis said police are still counting how many.

At some point during the foot chase, Davis said that they lost Singleton. One witness told Cooper that he saw Singleton run toward a grocery store, while police were running the opposite way before correcting their direction. Singleton was found hiding behind one of the stores.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper and Mike Murillo, who reported from Fairfax County, contributed to this report.