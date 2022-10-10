Former teacher wins Democratic nomination for Fairfax Co. delegate

Holly Seibold nabbed the Democratic Party nomination Saturday, now she's focused on January's special election for Virginia's 35th House District.

Seibold aims to take the solidly blue house seat that was held by Del. Mark Keam, until he resigned to serve in the Biden administration last month. She edged out Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch narrowly, getting 51% of caucus votes.

Seibold is a former teacher and now heads a nonprofit that focuses on providing and advocating for menstrual supplies in schools and prisons.

“That’s kind of where my journey toward Richmond began,” Seibold told WTOP.

She began pushing for legislation to remove the “pink tax” on menstrual products and eventually pushed to require every school with grades fifth through 12th to supply tampons in bathrooms.

“We introduced legislation for prisons and jails, making sure that women and those who menstruate have access to these supplies in prison, because it was a health crisis,” Seibold said.

Seibold said if elected to the state house, the former Fairfax County teacher would focus on education.

“I would like to see our schools fully funded, I want to make sure that we’re having a world class education for all, it’s important for me to tackle Youngkin’s agenda as well,” Seibold said referring to recent guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education on transgender students’ rights.

She also mentioned an issue that she said is personal to her — gun violence.

“I send my kids off to school every day, worried about the violence in their school,” Seibold told WTOP. “And I want to make sure that I’m fighting any legislation that would cause harm to our kids and increase gun violence.”

The special election for the 35th House District will be held on Jan. 10. No Republican has entered the race yet. The district includes Dunn Loring, Tysons, Oakton and Vienna.