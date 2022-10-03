HURRICANE IAN: Dangers persist in Ian's wake | Rescue efforts underway | Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Photos
Fairfax County police investigating fatal hit-and-run

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

October 3, 2022, 11:55 AM

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night in Fairfax County, Virginia, and police are looking for more information.

The Fairfax County police said the pedestrian was hit at Annandale Road and Maple Place sometime after 9 p.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police say a small white SUV or sedan may have been involved.

Police are looking for more information about the collision. They didn’t offer any other identifying details about the victim.

