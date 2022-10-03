Fairfax County police investigating fatal hit-and-run

A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

The Fairfax County police said the pedestrian was hit at Annandale Road and Maple Place sometime after 9 p.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police say a small white SUV or sedan may have been involved.

Police are looking for more information about the collision. They didn’t offer any other identifying details about the victim.

