Fairfax Co. man dead after driving motorcycle into Jeep

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 27, 2022, 7:28 AM

A Fairfax County man died after he drove his motorcycle into a Jeep on West Ox Road Wednesday night, police said.

Fairfax County police identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Andrew Dearing of Fairfax.

According to police, he’s the 14th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County roads this year.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m., Fairfax County police said they received a call to go to West Ox Road and Ox Hill Road in Fairfax near Fair Oaks Mall for a report involving a 2018 Yamaha MT-07 motorcycle and a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

They said Dearing was driving his motorcycle south on West Ox Road in the left lane. The driver of a Jeep was in the northbound turn lane on West Ox Road about to make a turn on Ox Hill Road.

Then, police said the motorcycle went straight through the intersection from the southbound left lane and hit the Jeep. Dearing was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 703-280-0543.

Below is a map of the location of the crash.

