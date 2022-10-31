Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.

New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related.

Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis sat down with Megan Cloherty, co-host of the DMV Download podcast, to talk about the county’s latest domestic violence statistics, and he also provided an update about a particularly high-profile domestic-violence case — the murder of Hannah Choi in Alexandria.

“So far this year, we have 19 homicides in Fairfax County. We had exactly 19 the same time last year, as well,” Davis said. “But nine of our 19 are domestic-related.”

Davis noted this number is not inconsistent with 2021, which ended the year with 21 homicides, seven of which were adult children, living at home with their parents, who they ended up killing in their homes.