Northern Virginia teen charged with killing another teenager in sidewalk dispute

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

September 21, 2022, 2:59 PM

An Alexandria, Virginia, teenager is behind bars in connection with the killing of another teen in the Woodlawn area of Fairfax County over the weekend, the Fairfax County police said Wednesday.

Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, is being held without bond in the killing of Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, 19, of Annandale, Virginia.

Fairfax County police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said Diaz Flores was shot and killed Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. on Graves Street, in the Woodlawn Garden apartment complex.

“Our victim, Diaz Flores, was standing outside of a friend’s apartment doing nothing wrong,” O’Connell said. He had just returned from a social event and “was waiting outside for a ride home with friends.”

Lemus walked past, and the two exchanged “very simple words that led to some sort of confrontation that ended with Diaz Flores being shot in the upper body,” O’Carroll said.

Lemus was arrested Tuesday, and O’Carroll said he confessed. He has just turned 18, O’Carroll said, and has had more than 80 contacts with law enforcement previously, including numerous serious contacts.

“We are all safer with Lemus behind bars. He chose to have a gun — not his first time. He chose to shoot a man and ultimately take a life Saturday night in Fairfax County. Now he will face his consequences for his actions,” O’Carroll said.

Police, who are still actively investigating the incident, have not recovered a weapon. They want to hear from anyone who might know Lemus and who might know what he was doing before and after the shooting. They also want to hear from anyone who might offer insight into whether there’s a motive beyond what police now believe.

“This was such a simple disagreement, passing words on a sidewalk, that escalated to the point where a young man lost his life,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell offered condolences on behalf of the Police Department.

“I also want to offer my sincerest condolences to the victim’s family. His life was cut short and we do mourn with the family,” said Lt. Erin Weeks of the Fairfax County Police Violent Crimes Division.

Tips can be offered by calling 703-246-7800. Information could lead to a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

