Calif. man to be extradited to Fairfax to face money laundering charges

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

September 15, 2022, 4:05 PM

A California man has been charged with computer fraud and money laundering after police in Fairfax City, Virginia, say nearly $50,000 was swiped from an E*TRADE account.

Aleksey Ivashenkov, of San Bernardino, California, has been charged with two counts of computer fraud, one count of attempted computer fraud and one count of money laundering.

Police in Fairfax City began investigating in November 2021, after the victim reported their E*TRADE account was accessed and a total of $48,000 was stolen in two transactions. An attempted third transaction was declined due to suspicious activity.

Police said they later determined the money was laundered and sent electronically to another account.

It’s unclear how police linked Ivashenkov to the theft or whether there are any other suspects.

Ivashenkov was arrested Sept. 13 in San Bernardino. He is being held at a detention center in Rancho Cucamonga, California, until he is extradited back to Virginia.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

