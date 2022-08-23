Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested the man who they say broke into a Reston woman's apartment Sunday night and raped her, calling him a "predator."

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested the man who they say broke into a Reston woman’s apartment Sunday night and raped her, calling him a “predator” who targeted his victim and saying he may be responsible for other crimes.

Anthony D. Agee, 22, has been charged with rape, burglary with the intent to commit rape, abduction and preventing a 911 call. He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

During a news conference Tuesday, police said Agee was identified as the suspect after detectives learned of an earlier peeping Tom incident in the same apartment complex in June. They obtained security camera footage and a palm print on a sliding glass door that matched Agee.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said detectives are operating under the assumption that Agee is “likely a serial offender” and are urging anyone with information to contact police.

“Our investigation into this person, in particular, is far from over,” Davis said. “So we’re looking again to connect into any other crimes — unsolved, unreported. We’re not done with him yet, but he’s off the street. That’s the good news.”

Maj. Ed O’Carroll, the bureau commander of major crimes for the department, likened Sunday’s attack in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane, just south of South Lakes Drive, to a “horror scene out of a movie.”

He said the woman had fallen asleep in her living room watching TV when she was awakened a few minutes before midnight by a man standing in her apartment armed with a weapon. Police said he raped her on the floor, stole her cellphone and fled.

Police later found the woman’s phone discarded in the woods near the apartment complex.

Detectives investigating the rape soon became aware of the June 9 peeping Tom incident at the nearby apartment. In that case, detectives had already obtained security camera footage capturing “a predator passing at various times of the night,” O’Carroll said, and the palm print from the glass door.

Citing “good old-fashioned detective work,” O’Carroll said some officers reviewing the security footage on Monday recognized the man in the video as Agee, based on his lengthy criminal record. Detectives late Monday morning placed an “emergency rush” on the palm and fingerprint analysis, which eventually indicated a link to Agee.

He was arrested and charged about 4:15 p.m. Monday — initially only with peeping and indecent exposure related to the June incident, O’Carroll said.

After Agee was arrested and interviewed by police, detectives conducted additional interviews and collected additional evidence; O’Carroll said there was “abundance of probable cause that led us to those additional charges.”

He added: “We got our guy. This is not a whodunnit anymore … This is 100% solved.”

O’Carroll said detectives are now scouring cases across the county to see whether any others are linked to Agee.

“What the history of this predator tells us is, yeah — he’s made his way around, and we’re going to see where he’s been and what he’s done,” O’Carroll said.

Fairfax County detectives can be reached at 202-246-7800, and O’Carroll urged the public to “report anything that you think would help in these cases.”

The police chief shared his condolences with the victim of Sunday’s attack.

“What she has to go through is unimaginable,” Davis said, saying she has a “long journey” to recovery.