RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 1 dead, 1 in…

1 dead, 1 in custody after Fairfax Co. shooting

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

August 30, 2022, 5:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One person was shot and killed and another has been arrested after a shooting in the Hybla Valley area of Alexandria on Tuesday afternoon, Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

According to a tweet from FCPD, officers were responding to reports of a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. on the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive, when they encountered a male victim on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

But there were also two other people at the scene, police said.

“A second man was being held down by a good samaritan,” said Public Affairs Bureau Director Katherine Hayek. “We believe the Good Samaritan heard the gunshots and stepped in to detain the shooter until officers arrived.”

A person of interest has been taken into custody, police said.

Two semi-automatic handguns were also recovered, police said.

FCPD said an investigation into the shooting is underway and anyone with information should call them.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

The fate of the SBIR program hangs in the balance of the next month

Army wants its business systems of the future to be intuitive to users

Lawmakers seek OPM update on plans to expand infertility coverage for federal employees

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up