1 dead, 1 in custody after Fairfax Co. shooting

One person was shot and killed and another has been arrested after a shooting in the Hybla Valley area of Alexandria on Tuesday afternoon, Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

According to a tweet from FCPD, officers were responding to reports of a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. on the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive, when they encountered a male victim on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

But there were also two other people at the scene, police said.

“A second man was being held down by a good samaritan,” said Public Affairs Bureau Director Katherine Hayek. “We believe the Good Samaritan heard the gunshots and stepped in to detain the shooter until officers arrived.”

A person of interest has been taken into custody, police said.

Two semi-automatic handguns were also recovered, police said.

FCPD said an investigation into the shooting is underway and anyone with information should call them.

