Police ID man found dead on Reston trail, open homicide investigation

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

June 2, 2022, 6:53 PM

Police have identified a man found deceased on a wooded path in Reston, Virginia, early Tuesday and have opened a homicide investigation.

In a news release, Fairfax County police identified the victim as 27-year-old Rene Alberto Pineda Sanchez of Reston. His death has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy by medical examiners.

According to police, a community member found Sanchez’s body Tuesday morning on a walking path behind an apartment building in the 12000 block of Greywing Square, near Colts Neck Road.

Police said they were called to the area around 4 a.m., when they found Sanchez had suffered from trauma to the upper body. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated Sanchez had been killed sometime in the overnight of May 31. They said they are continuing to conduct interviews and examine evidence gathered from and near the crime scene, the release said.

FCPD said this is the eighth homicide in Fairfax County for 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County detectives at 703-246-7800 and choose option 2.

Below is a map of the area:

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

