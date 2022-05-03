RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
City of Fairfax School Board names Jeff Platenberg next superintendent

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

May 3, 2022, 8:01 AM

The City of Fairfax School Board didn’t look far when picking its next superintendent. The board on Monday offered Jeff Platenberg the role.

Jeff Platenberg has been selected as the superintendent of schools for the City of Fairfax Schools. (Courtesy City of Fairfax Schools)

Platenberg currently works for Fairfax County Public Schools as the assistant superintendent for facilities and transportation services in Virginia’s largest school system.

The City of Fairfax Schools and Fairfax County Public Schools are in a partnership where “FCPS is responsible for curriculum, staffing, transportation and meals while the City of Fairfax is responsible for the management of the four city-owned school buildings including major renovations, grounds and capital improvements,” the school system’s website said.

Platenberg accepted the offer and is slated to start the job in July, following Phyllis Pajardo’s retirement on June 30, according to a news release from the school board.

The school board will vote on Platenberg’s appointment after contract negotiations are done.

“Jeff Platenberg brings a wealth of hands-on knowledge of facilities, school renovations and budget leadership to the City of Fairfax Schools,” Carolyn Pitches, City of Fairfax School Board chair, said in a news release.

“I look forward to working with him as we seek to modernize our facilities and increase opportunities for all of our city school students.”

Resume

Before working in Fairfax County’s public schools, Platenberg worked in Loudoun County as the assistant superintendent for support services. He also held jobs in education in South Carolina and Georgia.

Platenberg has provided services to the U.S. Department of State, Office of Overseas Schools.

He has a master’s in human resource development from Webster University, as well as a bachelor of public administration from George Mason University

Outside of job titles, Platenberg has also completed the Institute for Educational Leadership and Education Policy fellowships, the School Leader Executive Institute and the Center for Creative Leadership program.

He serves on a number of committees, including the Fairfax County Economic Advisory Commission, the Successful Children and Youth Policy Team and the Fairfax County Revitalization Committee Building Repositioning work group. In the past, he was a member of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Climate, Energy and Environment Policy Committee.

Accolades

This month, Platenberg will be inducted into the FCPS Hall of Fame.

He’s delivered speeches at state, national and international conferences as well as at TED Talks.

Some of his achievements include receiving the Outstanding Performance Awards from the Richland County School District One Chairman and FCPS.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

