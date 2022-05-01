1 dead, 3 injured in Franconia collision

All three females were taken to a hospital, one with severe injuries. The two other females were injured and are expected to survive.

Fairfax County Police a man is dead and three females are injured after a car crash in Franconia.

The single-car crash happened near the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Beaulah Street just before 12:30 a.m.

Officers told WTOP that the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide the ages of the victims and said the crash is under investigation. The area near the crash has been closed.

Officers are on scene of a single car crash at Manchester Lakes Blvd & Beulah St. 4 occupants: 1 died at the scene, 1 life-threatening inj, 2 non-life-threatening inj. Manchester Lakes Blvd is closed between Beulah St. and Silver Lake Blvd. Please use an alternate route. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/vqNIDexh0E — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 12, 2022

This is a developing story.