1 dead, 3 injured in Franconia collision

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

May 12, 2022, 2:48 AM

Fairfax County Police a man is dead and three females are injured after a car crash in Franconia.

The single-car crash happened near the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Beaulah Street just before 12:30 a.m.

Officers told WTOP that the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three females were taken to a hospital, one with severe injuries. The two other females were injured and are expected to survive.

Police did not provide the ages of the victims and said the crash is under investigation. The area near the crash has been closed.

This is a developing story. 

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

