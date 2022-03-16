RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Exhibit brings hundreds of butterflies to Chantilly this weekend

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

March 16, 2022, 10:15 AM

The Cool Zoo is bringing butterflies, hermit crabs, birds and even a giant tortoise to the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia, this weekend for the Super Pet Expo.

An interactive wildlife exhibit is making its way to Virginia for the Super Pet Expo this weekend in Chantilly at the Dulles Expo Center.

“Our mission is to serve wildlife including endangered species through conservation,” said Cool Zoo owner Jim DeBerry.

DeBerry’s exhibit will feature activities including an educational exotic bird show and the chance to interact with a giant tortoise.

You will also be able to walk around with butterflies.

“Guests will have an opportunity to support the Cool Zoo conservation by entering the ‘butterfly exploration station,’ learn facts and see over 200 live butterflies as they pollinate an array of plants,” DeBerry said.

The exhibit will include hermit crabs, an alligator and snakes, DeBerry added.

The Super Pet Expo is described as “a fun-filled family event which connects pet owners with experts who have a variety of specialties like training, nutrition, and general health.”

It has adoption opportunities and more than 150 exhibitor booths.

The event is scheduled to run from March 18 through March 20.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

