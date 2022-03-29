Death of inmate at Fairfax Co. jail under investigation

A 65-year-old inmate was found dead in his Adult Detention Center cell in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday morning.

In a news release, Fairfax County police said a sheriff’s deputy discovered 65-year-old George Redmond unresponsive in his cell around 9:20 a.m. Monday.

The deputy attempted aid until first responders arrived on the scene. Redmond was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Redmond had been in custody at the ADC since March 25 after he’d been arrested for failing to appear in court on charges of trespassing and property destruction by Alexandria City Police. He was the only occupant of the cell where he was found on Monday morning, police said.

No cause of death has been released and police said there were no signs of foul play.

Authorities said the county medical examiner will perform an autopsy and that an investigation into Redmond’s death is underway.

Fairfax police said its policy is to investigate all deaths at the jail.