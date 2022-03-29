RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Death of inmate at…

Death of inmate at Fairfax Co. jail under investigation

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

March 29, 2022, 12:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 65-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at the Adult Detention Center in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday morning.

In a news release, Fairfax County police said a sheriff’s deputy discovered 65-year-old George Redmond unresponsive in his cell around 9:20 a.m. Monday.

The deputy attempted aid until first responders arrived on the scene. Redmond was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Redmond had been in custody at the ADC since March 25 after he’d been arrested for failing to appear in court on charges of trespassing and property destruction by Alexandria City Police. He was the only occupant of the cell where he was found on Monday morning, police said.

No cause of death has been released and police said there were no signs of foul play.

Authorities said the county medical examiner will perform an autopsy and that an investigation into Redmond’s death is underway.

Fairfax police said its policy is to investigate all deaths at the jail.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up