A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed inside a restaurant in Lorton, Virginia, Wednesday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed inside a restaurant in Lorton, Virginia, Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just before 7:30p inside the IHOP restaurant at Gunston Plaza.

Fairfax County Police said the man knew the person who stabbed him.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, and the suspect is in police custody.

The incident is under investigation.

Below is a map of where the stabbing took place.