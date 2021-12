A woman is dead and another is injured after a single car crash on Sunday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia.

A woman is dead and another injured after a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia.

It happened around 4 a.m. at Poplar Tree Road and Leighfield Street in Chantilly.

Fairfax County police said the crash sent two women to the hospital, where one of them — the passenger — later died.

The driver is now recovering from her injuries.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash, but officers said the scene will not affect traffic.

Below is a map of the area: