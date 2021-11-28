‘It means so much to the team’: George Mason club football team heads to 1st national championship game

There's history in the making at George Mason University; its club football team is heading to the national championships for the first time on Saturday.

There’s history in the making at George Mason University; its club football team is heading to the national championships for the first time on Saturday.

The journey hasn’t been an easy one.

“It’s always hard to get people to join club football at Mason, just because a lot of people at the school are commuters,” Adam Abu-Jamous, the George Mason club football president and the team’s starting wide receiver, said.

He said it was especially difficult during and coming right out of coronavirus restrictions.

“We only had about three or four people coming out, not including myself,” Abu-Jamous said.

Then about a year ago, they got new coaches.

“They really helped with recruiting,” said Abu-Jamous who is a senior and has been playing in the club all four years. “They helped out a lot, we got a really good core, they implemented a really great offense for us.”

The George Mason University Club Football team was founded in 1992 and currently competes in the 27-team National Club Football Association.

The team is headed to the national championships against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Wiley Stadium on Waynesburg University’s campus in Pennsylvania.

They lost to the Buckeyes by just one point in October. George Mason has only two losses this season.

“It kind of shows our hard work, the amount of time we put in, it really meant something,” Abu-Jamous said. “It means so much to the team.”