Police: 2 men wanted after woman sexually assaulted in her Falls Church apartment

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

October 14, 2021, 4:16 PM

A woman reported being sexually assaulted in her apartment in Falls Church, Virginia, during a burglary on Thursday morning.

Fairfax County police said they received a report of a man inside an apartment at around 5:10 a.m. in the 6000 block of Knollwood Drive.

Officers spoke to the owner of the apartment, who said two men had broken into her apartment while she was asleep. She woke up to one of them sexually assaulting her. The man then punched her, and both suspects ran from the apartment.

The men are described as around 18 years old and Hispanic, and one of them had long curly hair. Both were wearing dark jackets and dark pants during the break-in.

A search was conducted of the area around the apartment, but the men were not found. Police said detectives are currently in the process of looking for possible surveillance footage showing the suspects.

Anyone with information about the assault is being asked to call police at 703-246-7800, option 3, or submit an anonymous tip through text by typing “FCCS” and “tip” to 847411.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

