Fairfax County police are trying to find a man who they say assaulted a woman and exposed himself inside a Springfield, Virginia, Target store.

Officers responded after 5 p.m. Monday at the store, located at 6600 Springfield Mall. He approached the woman from behind, they said, exposed himself and made physical contact with her.

The man fled after the woman pushed him away, police said.

Fairfax County detectives would like to hear from anyone who might have had contact with the man. Call 703-922-0889. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-8477 or by texting “FCCS” plus the tip to 847411.

Below are some images of the suspect, who’s described as standing around 6 feet, 2 inches in height.