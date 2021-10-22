Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Lawsuit claims Fairfax Co.…

Lawsuit claims Fairfax Co. is ignoring absentee ballot rules

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

October 22, 2021, 1:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Less than two weeks before Virginia’s election, Fairfax County’s Office of Elections has been hit with a lawsuit claiming that election officials have been overlooking a section of state law pertaining to absentee ballot applications.

The lawsuit, filed this week in Fairfax County Circuit Court, was brought by the Virginia Institute for Public Policy, which describes itself as “an independent, nonpartisan, education and research organization.”

“When you run an election you have to play by the rules,” said J. Christian Adams, an attorney working on the case.

Adams is the president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative-aligned group that, according to its website, “exists to assist states and others to aid the cause of election integrity and fight against lawlessness in American elections.”

When submitting absentee ballot applications by mail, Virginia voters are required under state law to include the last four digits of their Social Security number as a way to prove that they are who they say they are.

The lawsuit, which cites someone who physically examined hundreds of applications, claims that the county’s elections office has accepted more than 300 applications that don’t include those numbers.

In a brief statement, Fairfax County General Registrar Scott Konopasek disputed that claim.

“The Office of Elections is processing absentee ballot requests in accordance with the laws of Virginia,” Konopasek said. “Voters in Fairfax County can continue to have confidence in their elections.”

The lawsuit demands that the county stop accepting applications that do not include the required numbers. It also calls on the county to track down those voters who’ve had their applications improperly approved so they can provide their numbers.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

Senate Democrats push for more racial and gender diversity in TSP investment options

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up