Jury finds former NASA executive guilty in shooting death of Springfield neighbor

A former NASA executive who is accused of shooting his neighbor in Springfield, Virginia, with whom he had an ongoing dispute, has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Michael Hetle, 52, was found guilty of shooting Javon Prather, 24, seven times, which was captured by a Ring doorbell camera.

Hetle claimed he feared for his life when Prather came knocking on the door of his home, but prosecutors called it a cold-blooded execution.

Hetle was also found guilty of using a weapon in commission of a felony.

