Falls Church could see school bus double runs, delays due to driver shortages

Falls Church City Public Schools in Virginia is alerting parents that some school bus routes could be delayed because of double runs starting Tuesday.

The problem is driver shortages.

The announcement comes as many school districts in the D.C. region are experiencing similar issues.

“The Transportation Department will experience intermittent driver shortages that will require some drivers to do a double run for Mount Daniel, Oak Street, Mary Ellen Henderson, and Meridian in the coming weeks,” the school system said in an announcement.

The double runs are not expected every day. And the school system said it will try to tell families which routes will be impacted at least a day before.

“However, there may be a few occasions where we will not know until that day,” the system said. “We will include announcements in Morning Announcements, FCCPS Alerts, and direct messages to parents.”

It’s still trying to recruit drivers.

FCCPS job listings are posted online.

Elsewhere, in Calvert County, Maryland, drivers planned to “call out sick” Monday to draw attention to what they described as “challenges with pay and benefits.”

And in Anne Arundel County, drivers last week executed a two-day strike to express similar concerns.