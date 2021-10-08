Coronavirus News: DC's public emergency extended | Md. boosters update | From 'pandemic' to 'endemic' shift | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Despite fewer domestic violence…

Despite fewer domestic violence cases, Fairfax Co. sees spike in strangulations

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

October 8, 2021, 5:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Those who work with domestic violence victims in Fairfax County, Virginia, said concerning trends are emerging, including a spike in the number strangulations reported to police.

At first glance, the numbers looked good. Fairfax County Police data obtained by WTOP showed domestic violence decreased by roughly 190 cases each year since 2019.

However, Saly Fayez, who oversees its victim services division, said it’s likely because the crime is underreported.

“There wasn’t an outlet, there wasn’t a coach to talk to, or a leader to talk to, or a teacher to talk to,” she said. “And that was really the scary part. And I still think there’s more going on in there that we’re not aware of.”

Fayez said the pandemic kept victims from reporting, skewed the data, and gave abusers another tool of control.

“That, ‘If you don’t start behaving, or if you don’t do this, I’m going to kick you out of the house, and you’re going to get COVID,’ things like that when people really didn’t understand what COVID was. And it really impacted a lot of our non-English speaking victims,” Fayez said.

Another concerning trend in the county is a sharp increase in officers responding to reported strangulations.

“I mean a lot of it is homicide prevention, what a lot of our detectives are doing or advocates are doing,” she said.

While the department doesn’t track strangulations specifically, the crime has been a felony in Virginia since 2012.

Fairfax County is offering a lifeline to victims of domestic violence who may fear their abuser could confront them or their children. The new Hope cards issued through the courts give them an inconspicuous way to ask for help.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

With donations rebounding during pandemic, CFC ready to build on last year's successes

Army creating centralized sexual assault reporting area to better support victims

What federal employees should watch in the 2022 NDAA

Agencies draw up new plans for preparing employees, federal facilities for climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up