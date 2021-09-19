Police: Teen who shot, killed mother’s boyfriend may have acted in self-defense

A shooting in which a young man shot and killed his mother's boyfriend is now being investigated as an act of self defense, Fairfax County police said Sunday.

The shooting happened Saturday in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, just south of Huntley Meadows Park. Police said the 19-year-old who shot his mother’s boyfriend was initially a suspect in what was being investigated as a homicide.

Now, police are calling him a person of interest and Sergeant Ian Yost said the case is being investigated as self-defense.

“This is not a final charging decision, as no charges have been filed yet,” Yost said.

The teenager’s mother was also hurt during the incident, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred: