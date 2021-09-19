Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Police: Teen who shot, killed mother’s boyfriend may have acted in self-defense

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

September 19, 2021, 8:11 PM

A shooting in which a young man killed his mother’s boyfriend is now being investigated as an act of self defense, Fairfax County police said Sunday.

The shooting happened Saturday in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, just south of Huntley Meadows Park. Police said the 19-year-old who shot his mother’s boyfriend was initially a suspect in what was being investigated as a homicide.

Now, police are calling him a person of interest and Sergeant Ian Yost said the case is being investigated as self-defense.

“This is not a final charging decision, as no charges have been filed yet,” Yost said.

The teenager’s mother was also hurt during the incident, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

