There’s an effort underway to convert part of the Interstate 95 Lorton Landfill into a snow-based “recreation destination” called Fairfax Peak.

Plans for Fairfax Peak were submitted to Fairfax County, Virginia, officials by McLean-based Alpine-X in late 2018. The proposed development includes indoor skiing, snowboarding and other winter sports. It would also feature a hotel, shops and restaurants.

On Saturday, Fairfax County and Alpine-X will host an informational open house on the Fairfax Peak development during the Workhouse Community Market Day at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton.

The open house event is being held in advance of public hearings and Board of Supervisors actions scheduled for the fall and winter.

If approved, the 450,000 square foot facility would host a 1,700 square foot indoor ski slope — the longest in North America.

Dan Storck of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors described the project in this 2019 video.

At the Lorton open house, benefits and effects to the community will be laid out in presentations scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Representatives from the Fairfax County government and Alpine-X will also be on hand to answer questions on the public-private partnership.

Narrated bus tours of the proposed site will also be held Saturday. The tours will depart from the arts center, and seats can be reserved in advance.

Before Alpine-X made its formal proposal nearly three years ago, Fairfax County estimated that the complex could draw up to 400,000 visitors per year, “generating sales, hotel and property taxes for the entire county.”

The Fairfax Peak proposal is undergoing review for geotechnical feasibility, potential effects on land use and traffic and zoning needs.

Alpine-X projects it could complete Fairfax Peak’s first phase 36 to 48 months after final county approval.

Forbes reports that Alpine-X plans to open 20 such snow sport facilities throughout the U.S. in the coming years.

See Fairfax County’s video about the upcoming open house here.