Fairfax Co. doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 6:32 PM

A Northern Virginia doctor pleaded guilty Friday to a nearly $2 million health care fraud scheme that involved medically unnecessary pain and scar creams.

Leonard Rosen, 72, of Fairfax Station, has been a practicing obstetrician in the area since 1980.

He admitted at a plea hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria that he struck a deal with a pharmacist to prescribe expensive compounded pain and scar creams and to direct those prescriptions to his pharmacies. Rosen received a kickback on the prescriptions.

The scheme cost insurers $1.8 million.

The pharmacist, Mohamed Abdalla, 48, of Allendale, New Jersey, was sentenced earlier this year to four years in prison.

Rosen is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

