Man charged with murder of mother, sister in Burke double homicide

A man is in custody in connection with the killing of two women in Burke, Virginia, last week.

Bradley Lister, 33, is being charged with murder in the deaths of his mother, 67-year-old Susan Lister, and his sister, 41-year-old Amber Curry, whose bodies were found in the house they all shared on Eagle Landing Road, in Burke, last Friday.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that Lister was a two-time felon who was out on pre-trial release over an assault charge.

Bradley Lister was identified Friday as a person of interest in the case, and the police began looking for him, saying they also wanted to find him for the purposes of checking on his welfare.

Susan Lister’s daughter contacted the police last Friday, saying she hadn’t heard from her mother for a few days, and that they were getting concerned. When the police got to the house, they found the doors locked, and crawled in through a window to the two women’s bodies.

Fairfax County police Lt. Erin Weeks said the two were shot and killed at close range.

Weeks said detectives learned that he was probably in the Baltimore area, and he was taken in by federal law enforcement on unrelated charges. Fairfax County detectives interviewed him in Baltimore, Weeks said, and “gave us enough to charge him with murder.” They determined that he killed the two women last Tuesday and left the area.

Davis said they were still looking for a motive, but so far “I’m really disappointed to hear that we really don’t have one. We just don’t know.”

The two killings are the 16th and 17th homicides of 2021 in Fairfax County, Davis said; while most other crimes are down, he added, murders are “certainly up from where we were last time around.” It’s the third double homicide of the year, Davis said, and the third incident in which someone killed one of their parents and/or a sibling.

